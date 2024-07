1st free practice in Belgium – LIVE from 13:30

Red Bull with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez want to strike back in Belgium. McLaren seem to have the fastest car ahead of the Grand Prix on the traditional circuit in Spa. "We are behind McLaren, but relatively close," said Marko, assessing the current balance of power. The team now needs to work harder, he said. "At McLaren, both drivers are really strong. The car is also top, regardless of the temperatures and tires."