“I wish the same for my farewell”

"I felt for him, of course"

Dominic Thiem has already retired from the tournament, he was honored for his life's work here in Kitzbühel. "Of course I felt very sorry for him. Every farewell - no matter how big and glorious it is - is always the end of an era or a career. I believe that the support of the fans here has given him a lot. It's nice to see that there are athletes who have such a good standing in Austria and that so many people are involved. It's also nice to see that these people can say goodbye to you with such energy. That's what I wish for when I say goodbye," says the professional snowboarder.