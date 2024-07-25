Snowboard ace Auner:
“I wish the same for my farewell”
He also accepted the "Krone" invitation to the Generali Open in Kitzbühel: Snowboard vice world champion Arvid Auner! The charismatic Styrian took time for an interview before the matches on Center Court and talked about Dominic Thiem, thousands of kilometers on his racing bike and the upcoming season, among other things.
"The appeal of being here at the tennis tournament is that I can experience a different sport up close again. I can see how the players move around the court. And to be able to look into the sewing box of others. How players prepare, how they get going again after a setback and how they can intimidate their opponents. You can learn a lot from other athletes and sports, which in turn helps me to excel in my sport - snowboarding," says Auner.
"I felt for him, of course"
Dominic Thiem has already retired from the tournament, he was honored for his life's work here in Kitzbühel. "Of course I felt very sorry for him. Every farewell - no matter how big and glorious it is - is always the end of an era or a career. I believe that the support of the fans here has given him a lot. It's nice to see that there are athletes who have such a good standing in Austria and that so many people are involved. It's also nice to see that these people can say goodbye to you with such energy. That's what I wish for when I say goodbye," says the professional snowboarder.
He has his 'Thiem team' and I have my 'A team'. That's important, of course.
Profi-Snowboarder Arvid Auner
"I think he's very ambitious"
How would Auner characterize tennis superstar Thiem? "I think he's very ambitious and has worked very hard on himself. There are also parallels with me: I also have my goals and my team behind me. Dominic has his 'Thiem team' and I have my 'A team' - that's obviously important," says the Styrian. Thiem has shown that a lot is possible in individual sport if you build a team around you. "Nobody will be able to take away what he has achieved - on the contrary: it will stay with him forever," Auner is convinced.
Coiled down almost 2500 kilometers so far
His daily routine is intensive at the moment: strength training, coordination sessions, speed training - everything is included. "I'm also making sure I get on my bike. This year, I've discovered my love and desire for road cycling and have covered almost 2,500 kilometers so far. That's the most I've ever done. I realize that endurance is so good for me. I also manage to recover faster than last year," he reveals.
"Gold medal in the slalom is a big goal"
And what are his goals for the upcoming season? "The gold medal in the slalom is a big goal for me. The foundations will be laid in the summer, preparations will start soon and I'm really looking forward to it," emphasizes Auner.
