In Schattendorf
Village festival with the flair of Greece
Pannonian charm meets Hellenic joie de vivre in the middle of the village. The iconic festival is a great event for all Greece fans.
"Every Greece fan who can't make it on vacation to the Peloponnese, Halkidiki or an island like Paros this year can enjoy the typical Hellenic flair in Schattendorf as a consolation," trumpets Mayor Thomas Hoffmann. He is referring to the sports club's iconic festival, which, after a long break, will once again provide pure enjoyment from tomorrow.
Music and dancing
Thousands of people from all over the region used to make the pilgrimage to Schattendorf to stroll along the main street and enjoy all kinds of delicacies at the specialty stalls. The legendary Greek restaurant was and will once again be a very special meeting place. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, guests can listen to Hellenic music and dance the sirtaki. At the same time, a myth will be dispelled.
Sirtaki from a movie?
According to the myth, the sirtaki is not a traditional folk dance, but comes from the 1964 film "Alexis Sorbas". "The choreography was supposedly written for the lead actor Anthony Quinn, who was rather untalented at Greek dances," reveals Hoffmann. But that certainly doesn't detract from the village festival. The children's disco starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
