Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Schattendorf

Village festival with the flair of Greece

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 12:55

Pannonian charm meets Hellenic joie de vivre in the middle of the village. The iconic festival is a great event for all Greece fans. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Every Greece fan who can't make it on vacation to the Peloponnese, Halkidiki or an island like Paros this year can enjoy the typical Hellenic flair in Schattendorf as a consolation," trumpets Mayor Thomas Hoffmann. He is referring to the sports club's iconic festival, which, after a long break, will once again provide pure enjoyment from tomorrow.

Music and dancing
Thousands of people from all over the region used to make the pilgrimage to Schattendorf to stroll along the main street and enjoy all kinds of delicacies at the specialty stalls. The legendary Greek restaurant was and will once again be a very special meeting place. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, guests can listen to Hellenic music and dance the sirtaki. At the same time, a myth will be dispelled.

Hoffmann (2nd from left) and Herbert Oschep (right) invite guests to the party. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
Hoffmann (2nd from left) and Herbert Oschep (right) invite guests to the party.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

Sirtaki from a movie? 
According to the myth, the sirtaki is not a traditional folk dance, but comes from the 1964 film "Alexis Sorbas". "The choreography was supposedly written for the lead actor Anthony Quinn, who was rather untalented at Greek dances," reveals Hoffmann. But that certainly doesn't detract from the village festival. The children's disco starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf