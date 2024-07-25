Village festival with the flair of Greece

Music and dancing

Thousands of people from all over the region used to make the pilgrimage to Schattendorf to stroll along the main street and enjoy all kinds of delicacies at the specialty stalls. The legendary Greek restaurant was and will once again be a very special meeting place. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, guests can listen to Hellenic music and dance the sirtaki. At the same time, a myth will be dispelled.