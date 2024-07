Shepherd dog was freed from his cramped kennel

Kennel was too small

"The responsible official veterinarian came to inspect the dog for the last time in February and ordered the kennel to be enlarged, which was not done," criticizes Adlassnig. There was also no possibility of letting the dog run in the garden. "The woman was visibly relieved when we offered to take over the animal," says Adlassnig. Male shepherd "Jabo" was released from the kennel without any problems and then followed the dog groomer into the car.