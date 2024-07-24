Tourists struggle
Vacation cancellations after storms in the Innerkrems
Tourism in the Innerkrems is suffering from the consequences of the recent storm front. Alternative offers are now being worked out.
The devastating storm on Monday night destroyed the Innerkrems country road (L 19) and made it impassable. Geologists report more than 30 damaged areas. "Entire sections were torn away. We are talking about damage running into millions," complains Mayor Gottfried Kogler. He cannot yet estimate how long the renovation will take: "It will be a long process and will probably take several months. If not years!"
Innerkrems is therefore no longer accessible from the Carinthian side. The Nockalm road is also closed. The only way to reach the village at present is from Salzburg via Thomatal. Kogler describes the consequences of the storm front "as a catastrophe for tourism in Innerkrems": "The village has already experienced years of crisis and the future is still uncertain. And now there's the total closure on top of that."
The storm has also caused damage to tourism in Innerkrems. But we are trying to save it with projects.
Markus Ramsbacher, Tourismuschef
Local businesses have been trying for years to attract guests with alternative offers such as ski tours, fun parks and more. "Which also works, but now we lack the connecting road. Tourists, locals and employees have to put up with long journeys," moans Kogler.
The closed Nockalm road is one of the problems. "We're losing motorcyclists in particular. If all goes well, at least this excursion destination will reopen in two weeks," hopes tourism boss Markus Ramsbacher. He is already aware of the first cancellations by holidaymakers. However, Ramsbacher points out that only the road is damaged. "You can vacation there normally and with peace of mind. The resort has been spared any damage!"
In order to save summer tourism, they are working on alternative offers: "The Nockberge bus with 20 seats is being used. People and guests are taken to the Katschberg and further into the region via Salzburg every two hours."
The failure of the cell phone network and the internet yesterday, caused by broken cables along the road, was still a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the clean-up work is continuing in Kremsbrücke. "We had no drinking water for two days. But the supply was restored," says Kogler. He hopes that the streambed will be restored by next week. "But until then, we can't be hit by any more heavy thunderstorms."
