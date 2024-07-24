Vacation cancellations after storms in the Innerkrems

The closed Nockalm road is one of the problems. "We're losing motorcyclists in particular. If all goes well, at least this excursion destination will reopen in two weeks," hopes tourism boss Markus Ramsbacher. He is already aware of the first cancellations by holidaymakers. However, Ramsbacher points out that only the road is damaged. "You can vacation there normally and with peace of mind. The resort has been spared any damage!"