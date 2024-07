This is how the SPÖ wants to disempower Babler after the election

It is still quiet, but in around two weeks the parties will be revving up the election campaign machines. The Social Democrats - especially the Vienna SPÖ - are already one step ahead. Strategically, they are already looking ahead to the day after the National Council elections. The focus is on one question in particular: what will happen if SPÖ lead candidate Andreas Babler achieves a slight increase of one to two percent on the evening of the election on September 29?