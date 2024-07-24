Innsbruck residents astonished
A fire alarm went off and the fire department had to go to the apartment of an Innsbruck resident. The false alarm caused considerable costs. This case shows how important it is to be careful.
Mr. Volgger from Innsbruck got really hot under the collar when he received some unusual bills some time ago. A total of EUR 769.20 was charged for a fire alarm that was not necessary.
And this is how it happened: One evening in April, Mr. Volgger suddenly found himself in the middle of a call-out from the Innsbruck professional fire department. The fire alarm system connected to the Tirol control center of the building with staff apartments of the Tirol Kliniken had sounded the alarm.
769.20 euros for a dinner - not even counting the ingredients.
After the fire department was called out, the system was checked
"After establishing that there was no fire or smoke in the room, the emergency services left again," says the resident, describing the incident. The Innsbruck resident had just been cooking. However, there was no perceptible smoke or any kind of fire, he claims. Fortunately, nothing happened! Nevertheless, Mr. Volgger couldn't let the matter rest. He was worried about further false alarms. He therefore contacted the management of the clinic apartments. At his request, they arranged for the fire alarm system to be checked.
The result: everything was in order. However, it was also established that there had indeed been significantly increased levels of smoke when the alarm went off.
"Unfortunately, false alarms happen all the time"
But that wasn't the end of the matter: the Innsbruck resident received an invoice for 424 euros for the fire department's intervention. The second bill was for checking the fire alarm system. In this case, the costs amounted to an impressive 345.20 euros. "769.20 euros for a dinner - not even counting the ingredients," says Mr. Volgger ironically. But in all seriousness, his case shows the costs that can be incurred in the event of false or deceptive alarms.
"Unfortunately, false alarms from fire alarm systems that are connected to the control center happen all the time, triggered by cooking or dust during construction work, for example," explains Fire Director Helmut Hager.
Tirol Kliniken cover the inspection costs as a gesture of goodwill
According to the law, the fire department has to charge for such non-emergency operations. The rate of 424 euros was set by the city. The Tirol Kliniken also state that tenants must pay the costs of call-outs and fire alarm system inspections in certain cases by contract. However, there is good news for Mr. Volgger: as a gesture of goodwill, Tirol Kliniken will pay the 345.20 euros.
