FC Dornbirn in transition
Salzburg’s cup opponent has completely reorganized itself
FC Dornbirn will face Red Bull Salzburg in the first round of the ÖFB Cup on Saturday (6pm). After the team from Vorarlberg was relegated from the second division last season, both economically and in sporting terms, coach Eric Orie's team is now looking to make a fresh start. Hardly a stone was left unturned when it came to the squad...
"I'm glad that things are moving forward and that we're back on the pitch," says Eric Orie with palpable relief. After the 56-year-old had gone through more lows than highs with FC Dornbirn in recent weeks and months, first as sports director and then as coach, the traditional club finally seems to be back in calmer waters - not least thanks to Orie's positive and calm manner.
After the opening of insolvency proceedings with self-administration on July 8, there was finally certainty that the "Rothosen" could continue in the Westliga. Two days later, Orie asked the team to start training on the Birkenwiese. "There were twelve outfield players and two goalkeepers," he revealed at the time, emphasizing that "a lot still needs to happen."
A good mix
A hope that was fulfilled to some extent. The squad currently comprises three goalkeepers and 18 outfield players. Tamas Herbaly, a goal-scoring striker, arrived from second division side SW Bregenz and Matheus Favali, an old acquaintance from the Festspielstädter, returned to Dornbirn. "I'm delighted that he's back with us," explains Orie.
The FC Dornbirn squad
Raphael Morscher, Fabian Schulz, Laurin Schieder (Juniors), Serdar Calim (Juniors), Maksym Potopalskyi (SCR Altach), Jovan Kacarevic, Noah Moosbrugger, Ben Brzaj (Juniors), Thierno Bah (Juniors), Matheus Favali (SW Bregenz), Lorenz Rusch, Noa Mathis, Eren Yüzüak (Juniors/Leihe DSV), Valentin Ebner (Juniors), Mario Desnica (SC Hatlerdorf), Talip Karaaslan (VFB Hohenems), Tamas Herbaly (SW Bregenz), Mateusinho, Reinaldo (SC Hatlerdorf), Jean Calvin Mbanga (Skellefteå FF)
But one name is missing: Ismael Jimoh. The 20-year-old Spaniard scored 24 goals for the Juniors in the Vorarlbergliga in the previous season. "Ismael decided to move to Eschen/Mauren in Liechtenstein when it wasn't even clear what would happen with us. I understand that."
The ex-captain wants to stay professional
And a second player who would have been expected at the Birkenwiese does not appear in the FCD squad: William Rodrigues. "I would have liked him to stay with us," says Orie. "But he wants to stay professional and is still looking for a club. I have to accept that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
