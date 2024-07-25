Heating gone, toilet destroyed: hooligans on the rampage at Lake Attersee

Feces smeared on the walls of a toilet

It is not possible to find out who did it. The area below the Schoberstein, which is popular with hikers, is not monitored. And even if the material damage is not so great in this case, the indignation about it certainly is. It was the same in Steinbach in the spring, when an offender smeared faeces on the walls of another toilet in the village. The mayor says: "The poor ones are the ones who have to clean it up"