Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mayor outraged

Heating gone, toilet destroyed: hooligans on the rampage at Lake Attersee

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 08:00

In Weyregg, the flush and electrics of a public toilet have been destroyed for the tenth time in a row, while a toilet seat and radiator were stolen from a toilet in Weißenbach, just a few kilometers away. Who are these hooligans who are currently rampaging around Lake Attersee?

comment0 Kommentare

"Unfortunately, this has become normal," sighs Steinbach mayor Nicole Eder (ÖVP). Thieves recently struck where bathers and mountain hikers normally go to the loo. Thieves removed a seat and electric wall heaters from the new year-round heated public toilet facility in Weißenbach, which cost 60,000 euros.

The thieves were not above stealing the toilet seat from this toilet. They also unscrewed the electric wall radiators. (Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy)
The thieves were not above stealing the toilet seat from this toilet. They also unscrewed the electric wall radiators.
(Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy)

Feces smeared on the walls of a toilet
It is not possible to find out who did it. The area below the Schoberstein, which is popular with hikers, is not monitored. And even if the material damage is not so great in this case, the indignation about it certainly is. It was the same in Steinbach in the spring, when an offender smeared faeces on the walls of another toilet in the village. The mayor says: "The poor ones are the ones who have to clean it up"

Zitat Icon

As far as the behavior of individuals is concerned, I can tell you other things. I was recently on the Schoberstein. Someone had a barbecue at the summit and left the red-hot aluminum bowl lying around.

Nicole Eder (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Gemeinde Steinbach)

Bürgermeisterin Nicole Eder, Bürgermeisterin von Steinbach am Attersee

Bild: Krone KREATIV/Gemeinde Steinbach

Outrage about vandalism in Weyregg
The situation is similar in Weyregg to the north. There, a hooligan has destroyed the public toilet in Alexenau for the tenth time in a row. "Each time, either the linkage of the flushing mechanism or the electrics have been broken," says Weyregg mayor Michael Stur (ÖVP) angrily.

Zitat Icon

Installing a video surveillance system at the toilet facility in question is certainly an option. I'll have that checked out now.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/lichtlinien.at)

Michael Stur, Bürgermeister von Weyregg am Attersee

Bild: Krone KREATIV/lichtlinien.at

Mayor considers installing video system
In total, it's around €300 to €400 per damage - and the annoyance of people who can't go to the toilet. "They then get upset with us, even though it's not our fault." One solution would be to install cameras to monitor the area in front of it. "I'm having that legally checked now," says Stur. What's more, the police are already investigating the case.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf