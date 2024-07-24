World record for hottest day broken again

This means that the average surface temperature on Monday was 0.06 degrees higher than on Sunday. The previous record was previously measured at 17.08 degrees Celsius on July 6, 2023 (see graph below). Before that, the record for the global daily average temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius on August 13, 2016.

However, since July 3, 2023, there have been 57 days on which the record from 2016 was exceeded, spread over the months of July and August 2023 as well as June and July 2024, according to the report.