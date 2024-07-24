18 dead in Nepal
Plane crashes after take-off: Only pilot survives
18 people were killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Wednesday. Only the pilot survived the crash. Immediately after take-off, the crew of a Nepalese airline lost control of the jet. Eyewitnesses filmed the crash (see video above).
The plane operated by Sarya Airlines crashed at Kathmandu airport at around 11.15 a.m. (local time, 7.30 a.m. CEST) on Wednesday morning, the Nepalese military said. The flight was either for technical or maintenance purposes, Gyanendra Bhul of the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority told AFP. Neither Bhul nor the police spokesman could say what nationality the foreigner who died in the accident was.
Plane burnt down to the ground
The plane was supposed to fly to Pokhara, an important tourist center in the Himalayan state. The news portal "Khabarhub" reported that the plane skidded on the tarmac and then caught fire. Pictures taken by the army at the scene of the accident showed that the fuselage of the plane had broken apart and burned down to the frame.
Inadequate safety at Nepalese airlines
The aviation industry in Nepal has experienced a huge boom in recent years. However, due to inadequate training and maintenance, safety is poor. The European Union has banned all airlines from Nepal from operating in the EU due to safety concerns. This means that no more planes from the Himalayan state are allowed to take off or land in Europe.
Moreover, Nepal has some of the most difficult runways in the world, which pose a challenge even for experienced pilots. What's more, the weather in the mountainous country is very changeable, making for treacherous flying conditions.
