Ferrari, Porsche &amp; Co.

“Camping Deluxe”: Roma go for luxury cars

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 13:00

Not that they should be particularly proud of the fact that they have recently become a popular camping destination for the traveling public. But Traun has apparently overtaken the transit site in Pichling. While the area on the B 1 is deserted despite the high season, a group with a penchant for powerful cars is currently stopping off in the former. 

Local inspection of the Sinti and Roma transit site on the B 1 in Pichling: the area has been completely deserted for 19 days now - a circumstance that seems unusual because in previous years the site has always been filled to the brim with caravans during the peak summer season.

Stadium parking lot instead of transit area
Around three weeks ago, however, local residents from Traun contacted the "Krone" after a group of Travellers had set up camp at the stadium there. When asked at the time, city manager Karl-Heinz Koll said: "The people only want to stay for two weeks and have paid a deposit without hesitation."

You can do that: The Ferrari is parked on the meadow in front of the caravan awning. (Bild: zVg)
You can do that: The Ferrari is parked on the meadow in front of the caravan awning.
(Bild: zVg)

The hearts of PS fans beat faster
That was true - the group left again as planned. But on Sunday, the next "campers" arrived completely unexpectedly. And these "campers", last seen in Ried im Innkreis, probably work in the car trade or simply like to indulge in luxury, because their fleet is impressive: a Bentley Continental GT and a Porsche 911 Turbo S here, a Mercedes AMG GTC Roadster and a Ferrari Portofino there.

City boss wants to seek talks
Residents are unconcerned about these luxury cars; they are more worried about the washing machines' suds being carelessly dumped in the meadow and the travelers not adhering to the applicable rules (leash requirement, night-time quiet). City manager Koll is aware of the problem: "I will talk to the people."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
