Driver (24) stepped on the gas

Madman jumped on car, smashed windshield

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 09:20

Unbelievable scenes took place in Innsbruck on Wednesday night: at a crossroads in front of a shopping center, a passer-by suddenly jumped on a Turkish man's car and smashed the windscreen. The driver stepped on the gas and drove 500 meters with the man on the roof (!) - then the unknown perpetrator fled.

It was truly a scene straight out of a movie that took place shortly after 11 p.m. in front of the shopping center in Innsbruck's Museumstraße. A 24-year-old Turkish man was driving his car from Amraser Straße towards the city center when he stopped his car at a red light.

Window broken, hood and roof scratched
"Suddenly, a man appeared on the side, jumped onto the roof of the car and hit the windshield," reported the police. The windshield broke and the roof and hood were scratched.

The driver of the car drove with the man on the roof along Brunecker Straße to the main station.

Probably in shock, the driver stepped on the accelerator and drove on with the man on the roof along Brunecker Straße to the main railway station.

Unidentified man flees through the station concourse
"There the Turk stopped his vehicle. The man then jumped off the roof unharmed and fled through the station concourse in an unknown direction," the investigators continued. A manhunt was unsuccessful. Investigations are ongoing. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

