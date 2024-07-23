How Sturm’s dress rehearsal before the start of the season went

Ilzer's eleven often ran after the ball and their opponents

Top club Porto was the opponent of the dress rehearsal (0:2) - that was quickly apparent. Although only a few of Porto's starting eleven players were involved. The Ilzer eleven - the coach sent two complete teams into the match - often ran after the ball and their opponents. Sturm got better as the match progressed - but no goals were scored. Nevertheless, the fans kept chanting "Stand up for SK Sturm".