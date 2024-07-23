Hit against Porto
How Sturm’s dress rehearsal before the start of the season went
Double winners Sturm conceded a 2-0 defeat to FC Porto at the Merkur Arena in Graz in the penultimate test match of the Champions League season - they face Paris Saint-Germain on August 7. Saturday (18.15) sees the first competitive match in Krems against the regional league team in the Cup.
"The double winner is back," said stadium announcer Thomas Seidl to the 6,824 fans in the Merkur Arena stands. 65 days after Gregory Wüthrich's 1:0 against Austria Klagenfurt had paved the way for the double, the Swiss captain led the Blacks onto the field of triumph against FC Porto in the penultimate test for the season, including the Champions League.
Speaking of the premier class: it has long been casting its shadow. This can be seen at Sturm right up to the highest levels. Boss Christian Jauk, managing director Thomas Tebbich and Co. are on their cell phones even during the vacation season, receiving masses of ticket requests.
The test in Sturm's Champions League home of Klagenfurt against Paris Saint-Germain (August 7) is already a big hit. "15,000 tickets are gone," says Tebbich, who is delighted with the 16,000 blind tickets sold for the four home games in the top European competition.
All in all, it was a deserved defeat, we had problems in all areas against this top opponent.
Sturm-Trainer Christian Ilzer
Ilzer's eleven often ran after the ball and their opponents
Top club Porto was the opponent of the dress rehearsal (0:2) - that was quickly apparent. Although only a few of Porto's starting eleven players were involved. The Ilzer eleven - the coach sent two complete teams into the match - often ran after the ball and their opponents. Sturm got better as the match progressed - but no goals were scored. Nevertheless, the fans kept chanting "Stand up for SK Sturm".
See the best pictures from the test against Porto and the debut of Sturm's new goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov here.
"All in all, it was a deserved defeat, we had problems in all areas against this top opponent. Our ball possession was better in the second half, but the game shows that we still have a lot of work to do," said coach Christian Ilzer after the match.
Sturm with: 1st half: Scherpen; Johnston, Aiwu, Wüthrich, Lavalee; Horvat, Geyrhofer, Zvonarek, Böving; Biereth, Camara. 2nd half: Khudyakov; Gazibegovic, Malic, Dante (86. Sorg), Karic; Hierländer, Stankovic, Sarkaria, Chukwuani; Wlodarczyk, Grgic (77. Kern).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
