Protests outside Congress
Hundreds arrested ahead of Netanyahu speech in the USA
The announcement of Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress has triggered a storm of protest. Several hundred people were arrested during demonstrations in front of the parliament building one day before the Israeli Prime Minister's appearance.
The demonstrators had entered the Cannon House Office Building, which is part of the Capitol complex, legally, the Capitol Police announced on Tuesday. However, protest is not permitted in the building.
According to media reports, the action was organized by the anti-Zionist Jewish organization Jewish Voice for Peace, among others. It spoke of over 250 arrests out of a total of around 400 participants. The police confirmed around 200 arrests.
Accusations of genocide
The demonstrators criticized the continuing US support for Israel in the face of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. "We are here in the building where members of Congress have repeatedly decided over the past nine and a half months to send the bombs that commit genocide," the organization wrote on Platform X. Similar protests have already taken place in the building in recent months.
Netanyahu plans to address the US Congress on Wednesday. Among other things, he is expected to address the Gaza war, which has been raging for more than nine months. The Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Washington comes amid the political turmoil in the US following US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
Meeting with US leaders planned
Both Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have announced meetings with Netanyahu. According to media reports, US Vice President Kamala Harris also wants to meet with Netanyahu.
