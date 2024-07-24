With the childminders
Red Mayor criticizes SP-affiliated childminders
The next chapter in the threatened dismissal of 108 childminders and childcare places for 480 children: Klaus Luger, red city leader of Linz, criticizes the SPÖ-affiliated association Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ in letters to affected parents and employees. He said he could "hardly understand" the announced partial closure and had "deep sympathy for the announced special audit of the association".
The Linz mayor's points of criticism: education officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) had promised to improve the new financing model in the event of problems in practice. Luger: "I have no reason to doubt the statements made by the education department." Nevertheless, Aktion Tagesmütter was the only provider organization to announce a partial closure.
"We are the largest association"
Association chairwoman Jasmine Chansri explains that "we are the largest association and have the most staff, some of whom have been with us for decades and earn high salaries". The redundancy notifications to the AMS early warning system are a "precautionary measure". Chansri continued: "I understand the fears and criticisms of the municipalities, but I am liable in the private sector for so many staff."
Negotiations on continuation are underway
In Linz, 40 to 60 children would be affected. Mayor Luger cannot guarantee "that we will be able to develop the best childcare offer for you in the short time available", as the letter to parents states. However, the end of the childminders is not yet a foregone conclusion and no dismissals have been announced to date.
"We are doing everything we can to maintain operations," says Chansri. Talks with the state are ongoing. One sticking point is probably that since April 1, only actual attendance times of the children are funded. Absences due to illness or vacation could therefore become a risk for the clubs that is difficult to calculate. This was also recently criticized by the Childminders' Association, an association of all five providers in Upper Austria.
