Baseball player Tomsich
“I want to be on the pitch with my son”
Christian Tomsich is a pitcher in the Austrian national baseball team. He lives in the USA, exactly where baseball has its roots. He builds airplane parts and he has a dream. He is far from tired of baseball. And that at the age of 46! On Thursday, he starts another important mission with Austria's team.
"Some things were easier 20 years ago. But: 40 is the new 20," smiles Christian Tomsich. He is a pitcher in Austria's national baseball team. And has been for almost 30 years. Born in Vienna, he has lived in the USA since the late 1990s and is 46 years old.
"I wanted to see how far I could get with baseball. It wasn't enough to become a real professional." Instead, Tomisch gained a professional foothold on Wall Street and is now the owner of a company "that builds very obscure aircraft parts".
And still heavily infected with the baseball virus. From Thursday, he wants to do his bit to ensure that Austria can take part in the A-Pool European Championship again in 2025. They were relegated in 2023.
His wife Simona will be traveling to the national team's games in Ireland with their five-year-old son Lucas. He has also long been a baseball fan and "wants to play every day after school".
In addition to his father's passion, this could also have something to do with the area in which the Tomsich family lives. "We live in Hoboken, which is basically the Kagran of New York, just across the river." And it was there, just a few blocks from their home, that the first baseball game in history took place in 1846.
Christian, who plays in a hobby league with ex-professionals, still has a big dream: "I still want to see my son on the pitch. But that will take another ten years." This is one of the reasons why he is working on his form with a fitness coach and nutritionist. Also for the national team: "As long as my arm keeps up, I want to keep playing for Austria!"
