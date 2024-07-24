Forgiving is difficult
Princess Delphine: “Always loved my father”
Princess Delphine, 56, spent seven years in court against Belgium's former King Albert, 90. In 2020, he finally had to recognize her as his daughter. Since then, she has borne his surname "of Saxe-Coburg", is Royal Highness and is invited to official occasions at court, most recently the Belgian national holiday.
In the current issue of Gala, the visual artist talks about her relationship with Albert II: "The most important thing for me is that I can see my father again. We got to know each other again after the court case. All of this is beautiful and helps to heal."
"Not his fault, but the environment"
Despite all this, she finds it difficult to forgive. "I always defended my father. I've said that it's not his fault, it's the environment. I'm angrier at the whole system than I am at him," says Princess Delphine.
Due to his advanced age, she no longer wanted to involve him in complicated conversations. "I love my father and have absolutely always loved him. For now, we'll just move on."
Since he stepped down from the throne eleven years ago, Albert II has spent his retirement mainly in the background. Nevertheless, he hit the headlines because of his illegitimate daughter.
Delphine Boël, born in 1968, fought for years for recognition; Albert is said to have had an affair with her mother in the 1960s. However, Albert did not acknowledge paternity for years. Only a court-ordered paternity test persuaded the former king to give in in 2020.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
