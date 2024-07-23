Despite a no-contact order: man (59) stabs ex to death

In October 2023, he threatened his then partner with death at knifepoint. "He said he was going to stab me and then himself. The next day he cried and said that it would never happen again," the woman described on the witness stand. But that wasn't the case: at the beginning of March, she found him sitting at the kitchen table with a bread knife in his hand. And again he announced that he would kill her - she called the police and he was turned away. Two weeks later, he is said to have finally tried to make good on his threats.