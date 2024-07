How to let a giant space station burn up

The sheer dimensions of the largest man-made object in space also suggest that it will not be a piece of cake: At almost 110 meters, the ISS is as long as a soccer pitch, while its width and height amount to 80 to 90 meters. That's 1200 cubic meters of living space in space, orbiting the earth every 94 minutes. At least until a high-tech spacecraft from the USA completes the flight of the ISS. And this is how it works.