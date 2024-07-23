Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

LASK legend for sure:

Goiginger: “There will be negative reactions”

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 13:00

Blau-Weiß-Linz new signing Thomas Goiginger in an interview with Die Krone about the importance of appreciation, his unusual career path from amateur player to professional footballer and big emotions ahead of the next brotherly duel with city rivals LASK

comment0 Kommentare

It's no wonder that many LASK fans gasped when confronted with the transfer of black and white legend Thomas Goiginger to city rivals Blau-Weiß Linz. Will the next city derby be particularly emotional?

Of course I've thought about it and I know that there won't only be positive reactions. The rivalry between the two clubs is well known, but it's time to open a new chapter. Anyone who knows me knows that I always give 100 percent for each of my clubs.

What was the deciding factor in your decision to join Blau-Weiß?

The last one and a half years have not been easy for me. I didn't play much at LASK and two new players arrived at Osnabrück on the last transfer day. I sensed that I was no longer needed, even though I didn't understand it. Nevertheless, it was an instructive time. At Blau-Weiß, I immediately noticed the trust and appreciation shown to me by the coach and sporting director Christoph Schösswendter. That's why some of the more exotic offers were not an issue for me.

You didn't take the usual route as an academy graduate, but qualified for the pros via amateur soccer.

I know where I come from and want to show young players that you can also take a different path. If you believe in it, you can achieve anything.

You prepared for the summer camp for unemployed footballers.

You can't simulate the game load in this training environment, but it was a help. You know a lot of the players and the atmosphere is good.

You've been studying since September. A second mainstay?

I'm studying economics, which gives me other things to think about besides soccer. Life is a constant development for me.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Herbert Eichinger
Herbert Eichinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf