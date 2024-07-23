LASK legend for sure:
Goiginger: “There will be negative reactions”
Blau-Weiß-Linz new signing Thomas Goiginger in an interview with Die Krone about the importance of appreciation, his unusual career path from amateur player to professional footballer and big emotions ahead of the next brotherly duel with city rivals LASK
It's no wonder that many LASK fans gasped when confronted with the transfer of black and white legend Thomas Goiginger to city rivals Blau-Weiß Linz. Will the next city derby be particularly emotional?
Of course I've thought about it and I know that there won't only be positive reactions. The rivalry between the two clubs is well known, but it's time to open a new chapter. Anyone who knows me knows that I always give 100 percent for each of my clubs.
What was the deciding factor in your decision to join Blau-Weiß?
The last one and a half years have not been easy for me. I didn't play much at LASK and two new players arrived at Osnabrück on the last transfer day. I sensed that I was no longer needed, even though I didn't understand it. Nevertheless, it was an instructive time. At Blau-Weiß, I immediately noticed the trust and appreciation shown to me by the coach and sporting director Christoph Schösswendter. That's why some of the more exotic offers were not an issue for me.
You didn't take the usual route as an academy graduate, but qualified for the pros via amateur soccer.
I know where I come from and want to show young players that you can also take a different path. If you believe in it, you can achieve anything.
You prepared for the summer camp for unemployed footballers.
You can't simulate the game load in this training environment, but it was a help. You know a lot of the players and the atmosphere is good.
You've been studying since September. A second mainstay?
I'm studying economics, which gives me other things to think about besides soccer. Life is a constant development for me.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
