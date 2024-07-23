Goiginger: “There will be negative reactions”

The last one and a half years have not been easy for me. I didn't play much at LASK and two new players arrived at Osnabrück on the last transfer day. I sensed that I was no longer needed, even though I didn't understand it. Nevertheless, it was an instructive time. At Blau-Weiß, I immediately noticed the trust and appreciation shown to me by the coach and sporting director Christoph Schösswendter. That's why some of the more exotic offers were not an issue for me.