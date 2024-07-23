After ManU reconciliation
Next surprising turnaround for Jadon Sancho?
Will he stay or won't he? The next surprising turn of events could follow for Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is said to have an offer on the table from a top club.
First the reconciliation with Erik ten Haag after the months-long dispute at Manchester United, now the move? It seems that 24-year-old Jadon Sancho doesn't really know what he wants. Many assume that Sancho will stay at Man United. But things could turn out very differently in the next few days: French media are unanimously reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are close to reaching an agreement with Sancho.
PSG want Sancho as Mbappé's successor
The personnel conditions have largely been clarified, according to reports. Now the clubs Man United and PSG must negotiate with each other. The interest in Sancho as Kylian Mbappé's successor is also said to be linked to the fact that signing Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is proving to be extremely complicated. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG are prepared to spend €40 million on Sancho.
Sancho in the starting eleven for test match
Sancho was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the season. Discussions with ten Hag followed a few days ago and he was even in the starting eleven for the test match against Glasgow Rangers at the weekend. "This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is an incredibly good player," ten Hag made clear in an interview. "I hope it does click and that he contributes to our success."
It remains to be seen which path Sancho will choose.
