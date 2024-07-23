Next surprising turnaround for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho in the starting eleven for test match

Sancho was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the season. Discussions with ten Hag followed a few days ago and he was even in the starting eleven for the test match against Glasgow Rangers at the weekend. "This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is an incredibly good player," ten Hag made clear in an interview. "I hope it does click and that he contributes to our success."