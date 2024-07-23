Salzburg Festival
The most exclusive party mile in the country reopens
Rich, beautiful and all those who would like to be so mingle with the colorful festival crowd in Salzburg. This is also accompanied by exclusive events. Read on to find out who is making a rendezvous there and what happened before the official opening of the colorful hustle and bustle on the Salzach and what caused the whispering.
In is who is in, or rather, who is on the guest lists of the Salzburg Festival. The annual "see and be seen" starts with the opening on Friday . . .
Friday is the big event day
Before that, the "Jedermann" ensemble invited guests to the festival last Saturday (we reported earlier). Just like Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who has a reception at the Festspielhaus the day after tomorrow. The following day, his former boss Sebastian Kurz and entrepreneur Markus Friesacher invited guests to "Schinkenfleckerln und Gin Tonic" at Café Bazar. There was also a full house at the Media Summit 2024 at Schloss Leopoldskron, which featured top names such as star composer Harold Faltermeyer and Philipp Hochmair.
The guest list for the "Passauer Runde" on Saturday makes great reading. An aristocratic get-together at Schloss Fuschl, where the Köchert jewelry store also invites guests every year in August. Not only "Buhlschaften" are said to have fallen madly in love with the new festival jewelry. . .
Fingers crossed for "Jedermann"
Exuberant celebrations for "Jedermann" Philipp Hochmair after the premiere of this year's performance of the cult play in the city of Mozart. But even before it was over, there was some excited whispering among the mostly well-informed Salzburg society.
It is reported that the actor not only won the hearts of the fans, but also those of two ladies. A juicy detail: according to reports, both were sitting in the audience and kept their fingers crossed. Cultural critics were certain after the performance: it helped.
