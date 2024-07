Why the bridge construction in Mautern is taking so long

The Mautern Danube Bridge, one of the most important river crossings in the Wachau, will be closed to traffic next year. How long the renovation will take is still up in the air, as is the exact start of construction. The only thing that is certain is that there will be no replacement bridge. The "Krone" has taken a close look at the project, which has been dragging on for 18 (!) years. And has also come across proposals for a "two-bridge solution".