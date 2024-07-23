Room not paid for
Mysterious duffel bag tourist cheated landlord
In Lavanttal, a Canadian treated himself to a free weekend in an inn and made off without paying. The suspect disposed of the room key.
With a red duffel bag on his shoulder and a book about the Lions Club in his hand, a Canadian recently walked into an inn in St. Leonhard in Lavanttal. Speaking English with a French accent, the 47-year-old ended up renting a room for the weekend. On Monday morning, the owner of the inn had a rude awakening: the unusual guest had made off with a bunch of keys without paying.
At first, the inn owner didn't think he had been cheated - he was more worried and feared that something might have happened to the mysterious Canadian. But this fear soon vanished into thin air. Only a short time later, the victim's phone rang: it was Villach Magistrate's Office on the other end.
Key found 115 kilometers away
They informed him that the bunch of keys had been found about 115 kilometers away from his inn in a garbage can in front of the main train station in Villach by a passer-by and had subsequently been handed in. Following this notification, the inn owner (who incurred a loss of 290 euros) immediately filed a complaint. The manhunt is underway.
