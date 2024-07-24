Ghost are at the zenith of their unique career

A success for the heart

The reward for Forge's intensive efforts has more than paid off. The film immediately made it into the top 10 of the global cinema charts, and in Germany it even achieved a more than respectable third place. The film was shown in more than 1800 cinemas in 49 different countries within four days and grossed around five million US dollars, breaking new ground in the hard rock film segment. Forge was less surprised than pleased about this brilliant success in a statement: "Having wanted to make a movie most of my life, I was overwhelmed to see that our fans showed interest in the movie before it was even released. Now that people have not only seen it, but seem to like it, it really gets to my heart. Thank you all!"