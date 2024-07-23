“Dirty” Hering remains director of Schönbrunn Zoo

All the questions about the project, which cost tens of millions, therefore remain unanswered - for example, why Hering-Hagenbeck's ex-company partner was suddenly the "best bidder" instead of Austrian architects at the last moment of the 2022 retendering process, and where exactly the traces of Hering-Hagenbeck's network of companies that connected him to the "best bidder" are lost: he first passed on his functions there to his daughter. Once the aquarium project was on track, the company was suddenly liquidated. Hering-Hagenbeck knows the answers to these questions. He will be in Vienna for a while longer. Perhaps he will have to answer them after all.