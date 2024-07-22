Vorteilswelt
"Promises kept"

Macron: Unforgettable Olympic days ahead!

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 18:08

It may not have been the shortest media event of the Olympic Games, nor the one with the most surprising results, but it was certainly the one with the best-dressed participants: French President Emanuel Macron held a reception for the international sports press at the Elysée Palace on Monday. In his speech, he expressed his confidence that the coming days would be unforgettable - for the participants from all over the world, but also for the people of Paris.

After IOC President Thomas Bach had impressed the media representatives with the efforts France had made as the host country and once again pointed out the gender parity of the athletes for the first time, Macron reviewed the past seven years. He recalled the award of the 2024 Games to Paris and the promise to make the Games inclusive and sustainable. These promises have been kept.

"We did everything we could to make the crazy things happen!"
The population will be left with sports facilities and buildings that will improve their everyday lives, the Games have been brought to the heart of the city and unique memories will be created. For the first time, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium, but on boats, bridges and banks along the Seine. "When we first heard about the idea, we said: something so crazy! And then we did everything we could to make the crazy thing a reality!"

France is proud and will use this unique opportunity to "show the world our country, but also our innovations", said Macron four days before the start of the Olympic Games.

