Macron: Unforgettable Olympic days ahead!

The population will be left with sports facilities and buildings that will improve their everyday lives, the Games have been brought to the heart of the city and unique memories will be created. For the first time, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium, but on boats, bridges and banks along the Seine. "When we first heard about the idea, we said: something so crazy! And then we did everything we could to make the crazy thing a reality!"