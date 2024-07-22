Joe Biden’s withdrawal: what happened in the hour before

Biden's team declared on Sunday that the 81-year-old was "determined". Determined to beat Donald Trump again in November. Anyone who asked questions about his state of health was tackled head-on. It was the now well-practiced procedure.

Meanwhile, just under three hours' drive from the White House, history was being made in the truest sense of the word. At his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the US President had long been working on a letter to inform the world of his decision not to run for the presidency again.