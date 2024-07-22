Team knew nothing
Joe Biden’s withdrawal: what happened in the hour before
US President Joe Biden's staff only found out about his withdrawal a minute before it was announced. While the 81-year-old was working with two advisors on his letter of resignation, his team was still making battle cries. This had nothing to do with reality.
Biden's team declared on Sunday that the 81-year-old was "determined". Determined to beat Donald Trump again in November. Anyone who asked questions about his state of health was tackled head-on. It was the now well-practiced procedure.
Meanwhile, just under three hours' drive from the White House, history was being made in the truest sense of the word. At his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the US President had long been working on a letter to inform the world of his decision not to run for the presidency again.
Decision matured in Biden's vacation home
Biden is currently recovering from a coronavirus infection there. In the quieter hours of the past few days, there was obviously time to reflect. To realize, far away from the hustle and bustle of the election campaign, what a small part of the party did not want to admit: his public missteps have cost him the trust of the US population.
A renewed triumph in the duel against Trump seemed out of reach, stopping the biological clock impossible anyway. His political legacy was about to be irreparably damaged.
Biden tweaked letters deep into the night
According to consistent media reports, only a handful of people from his closest circle of advisors were briefed. First and foremost Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon. They have been whispering in Biden's ear for decades and are regarded as absolute confidants. On Saturday afternoon, Ricchetti received a message from his boss. "I need you and Mike in the house," Biden is said to have said, according to the New York Times.
When Ricchetti and Donilon entered his residence, the 81-year-old had reportedly already made up his mind. "From that afternoon until well into the night, the three worked on one of the most important and historic letters of Mr. Biden's presidency," reports the US newspaper. Also on site: Biden's wife Jill and her personal aide.
Biden's letter to read:
Things got more specific on Sunday. According to the AP news agency, Biden spoke several times with his Vice President Kamala Harris. He briefed White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and his longtime aide and campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.
Staffers were stalled until the end
At this point, the public slogans from the White House had nothing to do with reality. Hours later, the rest of Biden's staff would learn what was really going on.
At 1.45 p.m. (US time) on Sunday afternoon, the news of Biden's withdrawal spread like wildfire in the White House. At 1.46 pm, his letter was published on all channels. The reactions varied between relief, horror and deep sadness, according to people familiar with the events. There was no time to digest the news.
Clarity is followed by uncertainty
Around half an hour after the announcement of his withdrawal, Biden recommended Harris as his successor: "Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump," he wrote.
The 81-year-old also announced that he would provide more detailed information about his decision over the course of the week. Whether and in what form Harris will be chosen as the leading candidate is also open. A campaign will then have to be tailored to her or another candidate. With so many question marks, only one thing seems clear: time is once again running against the Democrats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
