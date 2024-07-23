Gap closure in Hungary
A3 extension: FPÖ now calls for a referendum
If the Freedom Party has its way, citizens should have their say in the debate about a possible extension to the border.
The debate about a possible extension of the A3 from Wulkaprodersdorf to the Klingenbach border has flared up again. As reported, the mayor of Sopron is pushing for a solution, as the Hungarian highway M 85 is due to be completed at the beginning of next year. The highway will then end at the Klingenbach border.
Blue support
Johann Tschürtz, chairman of the Freedom Party, agrees with the Hungarian demand: "It is incomprehensible that Governor Doskozil is so vehemently opposed to closing the gap in the A3 and is not even presenting any solutions here."
Citizens should decide
Tschürtz is now calling for a referendum to be held on the issue. The three northern districts should be consulted. According to the club leader, there had already been a citizens' survey in northern Burgenland in 2018, in which the majority of the 1,000 respondents were in favor of an extension. "A viable solution in the interests of the people of Burgenland will certainly not be found without pressure," Tschürtz is convinced. He will submit a corresponding motion to the provincial parliament.
Alternative solutions
The state recently referred once again to the state parliament's decision against the extension and the ministry's rejection of further construction plans. A working group is working on alternative solutions.
