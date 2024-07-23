A3 extension: FPÖ now calls for a referendum

Citizens should decide

Tschürtz is now calling for a referendum to be held on the issue. The three northern districts should be consulted. According to the club leader, there had already been a citizens' survey in northern Burgenland in 2018, in which the majority of the 1,000 respondents were in favor of an extension. "A viable solution in the interests of the people of Burgenland will certainly not be found without pressure," Tschürtz is convinced. He will submit a corresponding motion to the provincial parliament.