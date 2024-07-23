Controversial mercy for wasp nest in grave

"Watch out for earth wasps!" - A colony of sting-resistant pests has built itself a home in an old grave in St....Valentin (Lower Austria). And thus stopped the abandonment and demolition of the memorial. "The grave has looked like this for around two weeks. And nothing is being done. An old lady who looks after the grave next door is afraid to go there because she is allergic," says a St. Valentin resident who informed the city office. "I've already called the fire department, but they're not allowed to do anything without an order from the city," says the pensioner angrily.