Drunk driver rebuilt demolished chapel

"It was clear to me that I would take responsibility for what I had done and repair the damage." - Seven months after a 29-year-old from Feldkirchen rammed into a chapel in his home community in Mühlviertel and razed it to the ground, it is back as if nothing had happened. The man who caused the accident, who had a blood alcohol level of 1.7 at the time of the crash, explains in an interview with "Krone" that it was "a matter of course" for him to help rebuild the chapel himself, providing materials and personnel.