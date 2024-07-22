Junior handball players
“We are now one of the best teams in Europe”
Austria's junior handball players finished a strong sixth at the U20 European Championships, their best result to date. Team boss Draca was impressed by the chemistry and energy in the talent shed at the tournament in Slovenia. Next year it's off to the U21 World Championships.
Some, such as the Kofler brothers and Möstl, traveled straight to Croatia for their vacation. Others, like Paulnsteiner, who is moving to Berlin's Foxes, set off for their clubs. And the third part - after a well-deserved toast to their success - took the bus home from Celje in Slovenia on Monday...
Among them was team boss Michael Draca, who led Austria's junior handball team to sixth place at the U20 European Championships. "This 2004 age group was still in the B section two years ago - and is now one of the six best in Europe. That's great and shows that the boys are getting stronger and stronger." His talents around Westwien's Clemens Möstl, Gabriel Kofler and Meleschnig, who were top scorers several times, as well as Fivers keeper Bergmann, who was voted best of the tournament, entered the main round unbeaten as group winners. There they won against Iceland and lost to Sweden 26:34 in the placement round after beating Norway.
"Eight games in eleven days at an incredibly high European Championship level - and then sixth place without any major injuries," said Westwien's last year's champion coach Draca, pleased that his squad "impressively mastered the dense program with hall/food/regeneration. We had great team chemistry and incredible energy." That should continue next year at the U21 World Cup.
