“We are now one of the best teams in Europe”

Among them was team boss Michael Draca, who led Austria's junior handball team to sixth place at the U20 European Championships. "This 2004 age group was still in the B section two years ago - and is now one of the six best in Europe. That's great and shows that the boys are getting stronger and stronger." His talents around Westwien's Clemens Möstl, Gabriel Kofler and Meleschnig, who were top scorers several times, as well as Fivers keeper Bergmann, who was voted best of the tournament, entered the main round unbeaten as group winners. There they won against Iceland and lost to Sweden 26:34 in the placement round after beating Norway.