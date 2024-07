Landhaus now also relies on solar power

A quarter of all red-white-red PV systems are located in Lower Austria. Now the Landhaus in St. Pölten's government district is following suit. The conversion of 11,000 fluorescent tubes in the corridors, tea kitchens and WC facilities to LED technology is currently underway. This will save 250,000 kilowatt hours of energy per year and therefore reduce CO₂ emissions by 54.8 tons. "We are currently installing additional photovoltaic systems on the Landhaus with a total output of 533 kWp using local modules. This means that we will soon have a total output of 753 kWp on our roofs, with which we will generate around 730,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year," reports Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of the Province.