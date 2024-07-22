More relief
New housing subsidy to alleviate poverty in Carinthia
With a new law, the provincial government wants to declare war on high housing costs. However, the new housing subsidy means that other state subsidies will no longer be available. The state has set aside a total of 52 million euros for the project.
"Housing is simply essential and should therefore remain affordable," emphasizes social and housing officer Gaby Schaunig, whose office worked on the new housing subsidy. After all, one in six Carinthians is affected by poverty and can barely afford a normal life. "Single parents, pensioners and people with long-term illnesses are particularly affected," says Schaunig. And it is precisely these people who are to be helped with the new housing assistance.
Up to 500 euros more in your wallet
Depending on income and household size, Carinthians at risk of poverty can look forward to up to 500 euros more in their wallets. "The support amounts to 6.5 euros per square meter. If four or more people live in an apartment or house, they can receive a maximum of 500 euros," says the housing officer, who does not want to create a further incentive to increase rents in the private sector with the new housing assistance.
This is how much a single parent receives
If a young mother lives alone with her child and has a net income of 1800 euros, she usually has to pay around 610 euros in rent plus operating costs for housing.
With the previous housing benefit, the single mother did not receive any support. In future, she will receive 150 euros per month from the state. This will relieve the household budget by 1800 euros per year.
And in order to be able to finance the new measure, the state will combine previous subsidies into one pot. "This gives us a budget volume of around 52 million euros." Among other things, the new housing assistance also includes the previous heating cost subsidy and the Carinthia Bonus.
Digital processing to help those affected and the state
"The majority of applications will be processed digitally. This will not only speed up the processing procedure, but we will also be able to take a more targeted look at which groups urgently need the new housing benefit at the end of the year," says VP Club Chairman Markus Malle, who presented the new plan on behalf of the People's Party.
In future, single people living in owner-occupied houses will also be subsidized.
But it will probably be a while before this happens. After all, the new housing subsidy is a draft law that is currently being reviewed and is due to be passed by the state parliament in the fall. "However, we want to start at the beginning of 2025," said Schaunig and Malle with determination.
