“Wrong decision”: experts criticize McLaren

As Norris is still the faster driver and can therefore better annoy championship leader Max Verstappen, McLaren's decision was the wrong one, according to six-time GP winner Ralf Schumacher. "You have the chance of someone beating Max Verstappen, who also had a bad race. Then the team has to get behind it and take every point. That's seven points that Norris might be missing at the end of the season. There needs to be more self-confidence and agility in McLaren's decision-making," criticizes the 49-year-old.