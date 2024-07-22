Despite double victory
“Wrong decision”: experts criticize McLaren
Double victory and yet plenty to talk about at McLaren. The fact that Lando Norris had to let his team-mate Oscar Piastri overtake him a few laps before the finish at the Hungaroring is met with incomprehension by the experts. "That was not well managed," says Nico Rosberg, for example.
The background: As McLaren had brought second-placed Norris into the pits before leader Piastri, the Briton was able to pass his team-mate and race to his second Grand Prix victory. Had it not been for the stable order to swap places back ... Norris braked reluctantly and let Piastri celebrate his first victory.
"Lack of experience"
Although the Australian drove a strong race, the way in which the team communicated the order bothered Rosberg, the 2016 world champion: "In my opinion, it wasn't well managed. They are in a new situation - they are not used to dominating in this set-up. They have to get used to it, and very quickly. In those moments, you can see the lack of experience."
As Norris is still the faster driver and can therefore better annoy championship leader Max Verstappen, McLaren's decision was the wrong one, according to six-time GP winner Ralf Schumacher. "You have the chance of someone beating Max Verstappen, who also had a bad race. Then the team has to get behind it and take every point. That's seven points that Norris might be missing at the end of the season. There needs to be more self-confidence and agility in McLaren's decision-making," criticizes the 49-year-old.
