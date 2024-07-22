Here in the video
Insane pyro reception for Rakitic after transfer
Insane pyro reception for Ivan Rakitić! The 36-year-old Croatian transfers to Hajduk Split - and the fans show what that means to them.
Rakitić's adventure in Saudi Arabia is over after just a few months. And his return to Europe certainly has an emotional significance for him. For the first time in his career, Rakitić is playing in his home country: he signs a one-year contract with Croatian first division club Hajduk Split with an option for a further season.
His contract with Saudi club Al-Shabab would have run until 2025, but after just eight games, he is parting ways early. "This is a personal decision, a unique opportunity. I feel obliged to take it with my future in mind," Rakitić is quoted as saying on the club's website.
And the Croatian fans are beside themselves. When Rakitić was introduced, thousands of supporters gathered, set off pyrotechnics and cheered the new signing.
Rakitić meets Perišić
The 2018 World Cup runner-up will also meet a former national team colleague in Split: Ivan Perišić was also presented as a new signing at the start of the month. The 35-year-old, who played in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund (2011 to 2013), VfL Wolfsburg (2013-2015) and Bayern Munich (2019 to 2020), is returning to his boyhood club from Tottenham Hotspur.
Rakitić played over 400 games in the Spanish league for Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona. He won the Champions League with Barca and the Europa League twice with Sevilla. He also won the Spanish championship four times.
Gattuso new coach
He is now winding down his career in his home country. Hajduk finished third in the table last season and were last crowned Croatian champions in 2005. Under new coach and Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso, the aim is to return to the top.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.