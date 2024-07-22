Crew hired
Gang brought cocaine to Europe on sailing yachts
Police in Spain have broken up a gang that brought cocaine from South America to Europe on sailing yachts. It is said that the leader of the organization had hired the crews of the boats. During the international operation, 50 people were arrested, including 16 from Norway.
A prayer brother had "blessed" the smugglers so that they would successfully reach their destination. According to the police, the leader of the organization, known in the circles as "Professor", has probably been active in the drug trade for more than 20 years. He had the full trust of the Mexican and Colombian cartels and organized the production and transport of the drugs with them.
In Spain, the gang had at least one yacht, each capable of transporting more than a ton of cocaine. There were bases in Valencia, Alicante and on the Canary Islands, among others, from which ports in Brazil, Colombia and other countries in South America and the Caribbean were used.
Money laundered
In the international police operation, 1.5 tons of cocaine, eight boats, 36 vehicles and 85 telephones have now been seized. According to initial investigations, the gang invested the money raised from the drug trade in new business and laundered it through several countries.
