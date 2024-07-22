"Probably need tanks"
Before the ÖFB Cup: ASK with 0:15 against 1st class club!
Following their voluntary relegation from the regional league to the 2nd division, the new ASK/HSV Klagenfurt playing partnership went down without a sound against 1st division club Gurnitz - how does sporting director Dollinger's club expect to survive in the ÖFB Cup on Saturday?
It's never happened before! This weekend, a club from the 2nd class will compete in the ÖFB Cup: SG ASK/HSV Klagenfurt. As is well known, ASK qualified for the cup as a regional league team, but decided to voluntarily drop down to the lowest level due to a lack of players. . .
And now ÖFB Cup opponents Union Mauer are probably rubbing their hands in glee ahead of Saturday's match in Fischl (6 p.m.). .
51-year-old joins in
ASK/HSV conceded an unbelievable 0:15 defeat in the test match against Gurnitz, who finished ninth in the 1st class C last season! The score was already 0:6 at half-time. "I stopped counting at some point," grinned even Gurnitz boss Markus Paheiner. There was even a 51(!)-year-old in the middle of the ASK team: Markus Stangl, once a regional league kicker, was substituted.
"It can only get better"
So how will ASK fare against a regional league team in the ÖFB Cup? Does the "shooting gallery" even have to fear an even bigger defeat? "It can only get better - maybe we should roll up with the tanks from the HSV barracks," says sporting director "Mothe" Dollinger with gallows humor, but emphasizes: "A few players were missing. Our one-man goalie, Zaletel, Grgic and Bajric - once they're here, it's a different story."
