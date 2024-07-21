Highly contagious
Poliovirus found in Gaza: Israel vaccinates soldiers
Following the discovery of the highly contagious poliovirus in sewage samples in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has begun a large-scale vaccination campaign for its soldiers deployed in the Palestinian territory.
The vaccination campaign applies "to all ground troops, both regular and reserve", the army explained on Sunday. In addition, the Palestinian population will be supplied with vaccines.
Vaccines for the population of the Gaza Strip
The army did not provide any information on the number of soldiers affected by the vaccinations. Around 170,000 soldiers and a further 300,000 reservists are currently serving in the Israeli armed forces. The decision, taken jointly with the Ministry of Health, is aimed at "protecting the health of soldiers and Israeli citizens".
The Israeli army is also working with other organizations to bring vaccines to the Gaza Strip population. So far, 300,000 vaccines have been delivered.
Poliovirus type 2 detected
According to the statement, the order was issued after the army carried out spot checks in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, poliovirus type 2 was detected in the wastewater samples during testing in Israeli laboratories. The World Health Organization (WHO) had found similar findings. However, no cases of illness have been reported to date.
The highly contagious poliovirus is the trigger for the disease poliomyelitis - the medical term for polio. It attacks the spinal cord and can cause irreversible paralysis in children. It is usually spread through the feces of an infected person and ingested through contaminated water or food.
