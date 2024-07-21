Upper Austria’s men and women of the 2024 rings!

Pupils from Bad Leonfelden at the Olympics

Who were Upper Austria's first Olympic champions? Adolf Kainz and Alfons Dorfner, who won the 1000m kayak two-man event in Berlin in 1936. 44 years later, dressage rider Sissy Max-Theurer, who was flown to Moscow by Niki Lauda with her successful horse Mon Cherie, won gold in 1980. Now more heroic deeds are to follow in France, where Upper Austria will be well represented economically as well as by several coaches. Long-standing OÖC partners backaldrin and ERIMA as well as Technogym will be represented at the "Austria House" in Paris, which is celebrating a comeback in Tokyo following the Covid restrictions. Delicacies - also from Gourmetfein - will be served by six students from the Bad Leonfelden tourism school. And these are Upper Austria's sportsmen and sportswomen in Paris: