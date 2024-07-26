A city fountain becomes a sea of wishes

It all started with a report on Ö1. Musician Patrick Dunst from aXe Graz heard about a research project off the coast of Sicily that was recording all the sounds of the Mediterranean in order to document "sound pollution". "Patrick had a poetic thought and an idea for an artistic project," says Natascha Grasser from the Mezzanin Theater, who brought Dunst on board for the project: "Anyone who listens so closely to the sea should actually be able to hear the voices of the refugees who swim through with their longings and all too often drown."