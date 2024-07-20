LIVE: Rapid face AC Milan in a test match thriller

A double test match on Saturday against Admira (10.30 a.m.) and the visit of AC Milan on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Hütteldorfer in front of a sold-out crowd will mark the start of an intensive week. All players should get 90 minutes of action. "Milan is a dress rehearsal against a very good opponent, we are still getting good impressions of what fits together," said the coach.

System change

This applies to the personnel, but also to the adapted system. The basic formation was changed from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2. "I think that's too high," said Klauss. The change is not that serious, the only thing that is really new is that Rapid now play with two real strikers. "We'll continue to play with a back four, with a double six and two on the flanks," said the German. The aim now is to consolidate the processes in the many games in a short space of time.