The first major heatwave ended with a record

Heat causes thunderstorms

Even if we all want a sunny summer, cooling off is definitely helpful. After all, bright sunshine and hot air not only cause dryness and an increased risk of forest fires. As the past few days and even more so the past few summers have shown, the heat also brings storms with it time and again. The millions in damage caused by storms, floods and hail are a direct result of the "charged" air. The hotter, the more evaporation, which in turn leads to huge storm fronts that then unload their masses of water over Carinthia.