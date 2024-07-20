SPÖ and ÖVP at loggerheads
Fierce debate about urgently needed kindergarten
The situation surrounding the urgently needed construction of a new kindergarten in Horitschon in the district of Oberpullendorf is tense. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) has now invited people to a "building site chat" to answer unanswered questions from residents.
The municipality of Horitschon is under pressure. The village of 1840 inhabitants is growing and growing. The kindergarten has become too small and there is not enough space for necessary expansions.
Closure looms
"A temporary solution on the upper floor of the municipal office has only been approved until summer 2025. If there is no project for a new building by then, there is a risk that our existing kindergarten will be closed," the SPÖ and Mayor Gerhard Petschowitsch point out.
No agreement
The mood in the municipal council - eleven seats SPÖ, nine ÖVP and one mandate for the Greens - is tense. The SPÖ criticizes the ÖVP. The former majority of the People's Party sold the land earmarked for a new kindergarten in December 2021.
Debate about location
"Instead of engaging in an objective debate, people are now talking badly about the current project," complains Petschowitsch. The SPÖ invited people to a "construction site chat" at the planned location in the extended Wiesengasse on the skater pitch near the retention basin.
830 households were contacted, 120 citizens attended. "There wasn't a councillor from the ÖVP," they said in surprise. Regardless of this, the reallocation is underway. The SPÖ hopes to be able to implement the project by 2026.
