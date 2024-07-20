Hudson in London 6.
“The cards will be reshuffled in Paris!”
In the last summit meeting of the world's best female javelin throwers before the Olympic Games, Victoria Hudson finished sixth in the Diamond League in London with 60.35m. Even though the European champion - as recently in Monaco - only threw with a javelin provided by the organizers, she had perhaps expected more. However, coach Gregor Högler said: "The cards will be reshuffled in Paris!"
What was important, however, was that Victoria Hudson was able to score points in the fight for a ticket to the Diamond League final in Brussels (September 13/14), as she did in Monaco. With eight points, she is now in sixth place in this ranking, with the top six eligible to compete in the final. After the Olympics, there will be a qualifying meeting for Brussels on August 25 in Silesia. Victoria Hudson therefore has a good chance of qualifying for the final, as she did last year.
Victoria Hudson on her competition: "I'm still pretty exhausted - from the exertions of the last few weeks and from training. I'm pleased that I have just under two quiet weeks ahead of me before I leave for Paris and can concentrate fully on the Olympics from now on."
One duo excelled
There were great performances at the top of the elite field in front of 54,000 spectators in the London Olympic Stadium. Mackenzie Little (Aus) as the winner with 66.27 m and Adriana Vilagos (Srb) in second place with 65.58 m both threw personal bests. Mackenzie Little, last year's World Championship bronze medallist, pushed Victoria Hudson into third place on the world's best list for the year. Before the Olympics, Flor Dennis Ruiz (Colombia) leads this ranking with 66.70 m ahead of Little (66.27 m) and Hudson (66.06).
In London, world champion Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan/62.69) surprisingly only came fourth behind Maggie Malone-Hardin (USA/62.99). But it's always a question of how well the athletes have prepared for the competition...
"Hot" for her favorite javelin
Victoria Hudson started in London from full training again. What's more, she had traveled to London without her own javelin on the instructions of Gregor Högler. She threw again with a device provided by the organizer. The reason: the coach wanted her to be able to "throw well with any javelin". They also didn't want to take any more risks by transporting her favorite javelins to London. Now the 28-year-old is certainly really "fired up" to be able to throw her own javelins again in Paris. And the final count will be at the Olympics in three weeks' time...
Another unknown
The world's best athlete of the year, Flor Dennis Ruiz, is still an unknown quantity in the Olympic reckoning. Although the Colombian leads the 2024 rankings with 66.70 m, she has not competed since May. However, she is preparing intensively for the Games in Europe, where she will also be her country's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.
Diamond League in London:
Women: Javelin throw:
1st Little (Aus) 66.27
2. Vilagos (Srb) 65.58
3. Malone-Hardin (USA) 62.99
4th Kitaguchi (Jap) 62.69
5th Peeters (Nzl) 60.43
6. Hudson (Austria) 60.35
Standings after three of four qualifying meetings in the women's javelin throw for the final in Brussels (September 13/14):
1st Little 22, 2nd Kitaguchi 21, 3rd Vilagos 11, 4th Malone-Hardin 11, 5th Peeters 9, 6th Hudson 8.
