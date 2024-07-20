“The cards will be reshuffled in Paris!”

"Hot" for her favorite javelin

Victoria Hudson started in London from full training again. What's more, she had traveled to London without her own javelin on the instructions of Gregor Högler. She threw again with a device provided by the organizer. The reason: the coach wanted her to be able to "throw well with any javelin". They also didn't want to take any more risks by transporting her favorite javelins to London. Now the 28-year-old is certainly really "fired up" to be able to throw her own javelins again in Paris. And the final count will be at the Olympics in three weeks' time...