Tongue transplanted
New details about biathlete’s horror accident
New details are now coming to light about the horror accident involving German biathlete Juliane Frühwirt, who had to undergo a tongue transplant.
As she reported to "Bild", the 26-year-old fell in Galtür (Tyrol) while warming up for a cross-country sprint race. A stick pierced her face, through her left cheek and into her upper jaw. "There was blood everywhere. I wanted to scream for help, but I couldn't. I quickly skied to the first aid tent. I realized from people's reactions that it was worse after all," she says. Her front teeth were loose and broken, and there was also a hole in her cheek.
"Tongue still stuck in the stick"
She was quickly flown by helicopter to hospital in Innsbruck. An operation was necessary. "During the operation, I had the worst pain I've ever had. The left part of my tongue was torn off and was still stuck in the stick. My tongue was so swollen after the operation that my jaw joints were dislocated."
Sports comeback after 100 days
She had to learn to drink and swallow again and fought her way back. And how! She celebrated her sporting comeback back in May when she took part in the Stubai Ultratrail K 70 (70 kilometers) and completed 63 kilometers.
"100 days after my accident in Galtür, including a broken jaw, tongue transplant, cheekbone fracture and several ugly teeth, being back in Innsbruck, the place of my operation, and being able to stand on a starting line was emotionally really amazing," Frühwirt wrote on Instagram. "It was enough for my body at that point and if there's one thing I've learned in the last few months, it's that it's completely okay. I realized that I could still run the last 7 km, but also that those 2 hours with my feet open would probably keep me busy for longer."
"I dare you!"
What did she learn from the difficult weeks and months? "The problem horizons are shifting. It always goes on somehow. All experiences shape us," says Frühwirt, looking ahead: "Even if it feels strange to talk about negative experiences, accidents or failures, have the courage to do so! Go on the offensive, only then can you be helped."
