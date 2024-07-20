New details about biathlete’s horror accident

"100 days after my accident in Galtür, including a broken jaw, tongue transplant, cheekbone fracture and several ugly teeth, being back in Innsbruck, the place of my operation, and being able to stand on a starting line was emotionally really amazing," Frühwirt wrote on Instagram. "It was enough for my body at that point and if there's one thing I've learned in the last few months, it's that it's completely okay. I realized that I could still run the last 7 km, but also that those 2 hours with my feet open would probably keep me busy for longer."