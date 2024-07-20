In the mood for summer!
Larissa Marolt sends sexy bikini greetings from the lake
Lake Carinthia, palm trees and beach paradise: Our Austrian stars are enjoying the summer to the full.
The weekend offered a relaxed atmosphere, which was perfectly utilized by "GNTM" star Larissa Marolt. She greeted her fans with a cheerful bikini photo from Lake Carinthia.
Larissa appeared in a stylish, two-tone bikini. With swimming goggles in hand, she sat completely relaxed on a jetty while a light breeze blew through her blonde hair. The idyllic lake and the beauty's delightful smile make the picture a real summer dream.
Lili Pau Roncalli in a cheetah look
Circus star Lili Pau Roncalli also exuded summer vibes when she posted a photo in an exciting cheetah print bikini top.
The picture shows Lili sitting on a wall, surrounded by majestic palm trees that perfectly complement the exotic atmosphere. With her natural elegance and wild bikini look, she made her fans rave and proved once again that she doesn't just attract attention in the circus.
Arabella Kiesbauer from Mallorca
Presenter Arabella Kiesbauer shared her vacation feeling with her followers a few days ago with a colorful bikini photo from Mallorca. "Salty hair, sandy toes, and endless sunshine! Love from the beach," she wrote under her picture, transporting the pure vacation feeling directly into the hearts of her fans.
Her radiant smile and colorful bikini, combined with the gorgeous beach background, made her greetings a real highlight.
Our Austrian stars enjoy the summer in many different ways, but they have one thing in common: they radiate pure joie de vivre and relaxation and share these special moments with their fans. Whether at Lake Carinthia, surrounded by palm trees or on the sunny beaches of Majorca - these pictures definitely make you want summer!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.