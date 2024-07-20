New protection campaign
Violence against women comes in many languages and forms
According to statistics, every 4th woman in Austria is a victim of violence - particularly affected: the migrant milieu. A special information campaign is now being launched in 2000 doctors' surgeries.
Violence against women has many faces - and, as current figures show, many languages. Alfred Kohlberger, Managing Director of the Neustart association, confirms this. Since 2021, perpetrators have been legally obliged to visit a counseling center within five days of being sent away.
Internal statistics from the association show that 60 percent of violent offenders come from Austria. A further 40 percent do not have Austrian citizenship and mainly come from EU countries such as Romania and Slovakia, followed by Balkan countries, Turkey, Syria and other Arab countries.
Immigrant women are often left alone
This shows: Women and girls from migrant and refugee backgrounds are disproportionately often affected and are also exposed to specific forms of violence such as female genital mutilation and forced marriage. Around 11,000 girls and women in Austria are affected by female genital mutilation, according to a study by the Medical University of Vienna.
Lack of information
Breaking free from this spiral of violence is difficult, almost impossible, when the language barrier further increases social isolation. The first step is to obtain important information from support facilities. Sonia Koul, head of the Women and Family team at the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF): "Immigrant women who are exposed to a particularly high risk of violence often lack knowledge about protection against violence and important contact addresses." Foreign-born women in particular are often unfamiliar with the concept of women's shelters and their function. But this is now set to change.
Multilingual campaign
The ÖIF, the Federal Chancellery and the Austrian Medical Association have now launched a new initiative against violence against women. In order to reach women and girls with a migration and refugee background in particular, the ÖIF and the Austrian Medical Association have developed multilingual posters and information material.
Information where women can get it discreetly
It is particularly important to provide information in places that are actually frequented by the target group - such as gynecologists' and pediatricians' practices. These brochures are now available in around 2000 practices throughout Austria. Johannes Steinhart, President of the Austrian Medical Association: "The Medical Association is very happy to support this campaign so that victims of violence can receive all possible help in a low-threshold and discreet manner."
Interview with ÖIF Women's Representative Sonia Koul and Medical Chamber Vice President Dr. Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied
"Krone": Ms. Koul, why is domestic violence disproportionately common among immigrants?
Sonia Koul: Domestic violence can affect anyone, but female refugees and migrants are often unfamiliar with their rights, contact points and support services. That's why the ÖIF Women's Centers are launching this initiative together with the Medical Association.
What advice do you have for girls and women?
In cases of violence, it is important to offer help and support quickly and at a low threshold, which is where the ÖIF Women's Centers come in with multilingual advice and support services.
Ms Kamaleyan-Schmied, what should doctors do if they recognize signs of violence?
Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied: It is important to be vigilant and attentive - especially in the case of obvious injuries, but also in the case of abnormalities in patients who have been known for a long time.
On the subject of circumcision. Does such a case have to be reported to the authorities?
Female genital mutilation constitutes the offense of intentional grievous bodily harm. Doctors are generally released from their duty of confidentiality in this case, and there is an obligation to report the crime if they learn of it in the course of their professional activities.
There are often language barriers. How should doctors deal with this?
Above all, an appreciative and patient approach is important in order to overcome these barriers. Multilingual doctors, but also the surgery staff, have an advantage because their different native languages make them multipliers for patients and create trust.
How should doctors proceed when a female patient is accompanied by a man?
A great deal of sensitivity is required in these matters. It is important that female patients can clearly express their wishes. The foundation for this is laid by the close relationship of trust between doctors and their patients.
Does violence against doctors also occur?
This is a topical issue. Female doctors are particularly at risk of becoming victims of aggressive behavior, often of a verbal nature. In an increasingly female medical profession, violence is an issue to which we need to devote more attention.
