Golf: Straka confidently makes the cut despite a drop back

Meanwhile, several well-known players missed the cut. US icon Tiger Woods also failed to get going on Friday and had to pack his golf bag with 156 strokes, as did world number five Wyndham Clark (158). "I struggled all day but was never close enough to make birdies," said Woods, who had competed in all four majors this year for the first time since 2019. He only made the cut at the Masters.