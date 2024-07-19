British Open
Golf: Straka confidently makes the cut despite a drop back
Golf ace Sepp Straka has confidently made the cut at the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon GC in Scotland!
However, Austria's number 1 was unable to build on his strong opening round (70) the day before with a round of 74 on Friday, but made it easily into the weekend with a total of 144 strokes (two over par). The Olympic starter was in the top 30 in the interim rankings after the morning session, with his Irish Ryder Cup colleague Shane Lowry initially in the lead.
Straka lost significant ground on the leaders
Lowry was on 135 strokes (7 under par) at the halfway point after two strong rounds. Straka played solid golf for long stretches on Friday, but on the sixth hole the 31-year-old hit the ball into one of the deep pot bunkers. The result was a double bogey. The two-time PGA tournament winner also lost shots on holes 7 and 15. Last year's runner-up managed his only birdie on the final hole. Straka thus lost significant ground on the leaders.
Masters winner Scottie Scheffler was five strokes clear of Lowry in the top five, while Olympic champion Xander Schauffele was also one stroke behind in the top field.
"I fought the whole day!"
Meanwhile, several well-known players missed the cut. US icon Tiger Woods also failed to get going on Friday and had to pack his golf bag with 156 strokes, as did world number five Wyndham Clark (158). "I struggled all day but was never close enough to make birdies," said Woods, who had competed in all four majors this year for the first time since 2019. He only made the cut at the Masters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
